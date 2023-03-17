TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman visiting Florida for vacation landed a $1 million prize after buying a scratch-off ticket at Publix.

The Florida Lottery announced that Maree Beaves, 62, of Elgin, Illinois, claimed a $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

Beaves chose to receive her winnings in annual installments over 25 years.

She bought the ticket at the Publix on Clark Road in Sarasota. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“When you play the Florida Lottery, sometimes a vacation can really pay off! Maree Beavers, of Elgin, Illinois visited Florida, went to Publix, and landed a $1 million prize after playing FLORIDA 300X THE CASH!” the Florida Lottery tweeted.

The $30 game launched in September 2022 and features more than $1 billion in case prizes, including four top prizes of $15 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93.