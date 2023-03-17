TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is $1 million richer after she bought a $10 scratch-off ticket in Florida.

The Florida Lottery announced that Zanna Sucaka, 44, of Brookline, Massachusetts claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

Sucaka chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985. She bought the winning ticket from Milam’s Market, located at 17100 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said

The $10 game launched in May 2022 and features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes.

The ticket features 10 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, only three of the 10 top prizes of $1 million remain.