DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at a Florida Publix.

Monday night’s winning Powerball numbers were 18, 21, 25, 46, 64, and red Powerball 21.

No one won the $87 million jackpot.

A ticket that matched all the numbers except the red Powerball was sold at the Publix located at 6075 Highway 17-92 North in Davenport. It was a quick pick ticket with Power Play.

Since there was no jackpot winner, the Powerball grew to an estimated $100 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The odds of winning the $1.73 billion are slim, at 1 in 292.2 million.