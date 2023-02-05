TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot rose once more to $747 million Saturday night after the Feb. 4 drawing still had no jackpot winner.

The winning numbers for the 33rd drawing since November 2022 were 31, 43, 58, 59, 66, and Powerball 9.

However, while there was no jackpot winner, the Powerball website said four people in New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Oregon won $1 million prizes from the drawing.

The Florida Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at a Publix on 1601 Promenade Boulevard in Weston.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticketholder in Kansas, winning a grand prize of $92.9 million.

According to the Powerball website, the current estimated jackpot would now be the fifth largest jackpot to be up for grabs. The previous top 10 jackpots were:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $700 Million est. – Feb. 4, 2023 $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

The next drawing will be Monday, Feb. 6 at 10:59 p.m.