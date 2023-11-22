TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Check your tickets! A Florida lottery winner could be out of a $44 million jackpot if they don’t claim their prize soon.

The lottery announced the last day to claim the top prize is Monday, Dec. 11 at midnight.

The winning Florida Lotto numbers for the June 14, 2023, drawing were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

The winning quick pick ticket was bought at the Sunoco Express at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee.

If you happen to have the lucky ticket, you can claim your prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Florida Lotto drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11:15 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased until 10:55 p.m. ET on the night of the draw.