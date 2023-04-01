TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A winning Mega Millions Match 5 ticket was sold in Florida for the March 31 drawing, according to the game’s website.

The winning numbers for Friday’s draw were 16, 26, 27, 42, 61, and 23.

Because there was no jackpot winner, the estimated jackpot is now at $355 million, with a cash option of $188.8 million.

The winning ticket in Florida matched five of the winning numbers, so whoever purchased it qualified for a $1 million prize.

It is not yet known where the winning ticket was sold.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m.