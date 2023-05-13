TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone in Florida has won $1 million from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the game’s website.

The winning numbers in the May 13 drawing were 1, 2, 23, 40, 45, and 15.

The only winner was a Match 5 ticketholder from Florida, who missed the jackpot by the Mega Ball.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Miami Lakes. The store is located at 15000 Miami Lakes Drive East.

The next estimated jackpot is now $113 million with a cash option of $60.3 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday at 11 p.m.