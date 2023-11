TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida ticketholder won a $1 million prize after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

Last night’s winning numbers were 15, 32, 38, 47, 65, and a gold Mega Ball of 12.

While there was no jackpot winner, there was one Match 5 winner out of Florida.

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on 481 N. Orlando Drive in Maitland, Florida, according to the Florida Lottery.

The new estimated jackpot is now at $196 million.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday at 11 p.m.