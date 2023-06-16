Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One fortunate Florida man turned $50 into seven digits after scoring a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery’s 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
John Freudberg, of Jupiter, claimed his $1 million prize from the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Freudberg’s odds of adding the winning ticket to his cart were 1-in-267,739. The odds of picking up the last $25 million top prize are 1-in-21,419,145.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|13
|147
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|24
|276
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|193
|1,954
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|201
|1,937
Freudberg bought his winning ticket at Winn Dixie, located at 8924 North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. That’s what you call a ‘Winn-win!’
The $50 game features the largest top prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game–and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.