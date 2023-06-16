Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One fortunate Florida man turned $50 into seven digits after scoring a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery’s 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

John Freudberg, of Jupiter, claimed his $1 million prize from the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Freudberg’s odds of adding the winning ticket to his cart were 1-in-267,739. The odds of picking up the last $25 million top prize are 1-in-21,419,145.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$25,000,0001-in-21,419,145211
$1,000,0001-in-267,73916013147
$50,0001-in-142,79430024276
$20,0001-in-19,9532,1471931,954
$10,0001-in-20,0372,1382011,937
(Florida Lottery)

Freudberg bought his winning ticket at Winn Dixie, located at 8924 North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. That’s what you call a ‘Winn-win!’

The $50 game features the largest top prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game–and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.