TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are wondering who won the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history, you will have to wait a few months.

So far, all we know is that the winning ticket worth $1.58 billion was sold at Publix located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach. The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, and Mega Ball 14.

The winner will have to claim their prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee within 180 days.

A Florida state law passed in 2022 protects the winner’s identity for up to 90 days, as a shield against potential violence. A Jacksonville legislator proposed the bill after Florida and Georgia lottery winners had reportedly been targeted after a big win.

The bill, House Bill 159, was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May 2022. According to the bill, lottery players who win a prize worth more than $250,000 will have their identities protected for 90 days from the date that they claim their prize. However, the winner can release their name early if they choose to do so.

The law will remain in place until Oct. 2 2027 when it will be up for review under Florida’s Open Government Sunset Review Act. Lawmakers will choose to renew the law or let it expire and end the statutes for it.

Depending on when the winner chooses to claim their prize, a total of 270 days could pass before their identity is revealed.