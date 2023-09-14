TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An unclaimed top prize-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket is still up for grabs, but not for long.

The unclaimed ticket, worth $42,631.20, was sold for the March 20, 2023 drawing. The lucky winner successfully five out of the five numbers drawn: 5-6-19-23-28

The winner has until Saturday, Sep. 16 to claim their top prize.

The winning free Quick Pick ticket was received from Winn-Dixie, located at 5690 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers. Players who may have gotten a FANTASY 5 ticket at this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.