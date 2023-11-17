TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket is set to expire next week unless someone comes to claim it, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said the winning ticket, which has the winning numbers 13-20-22-32-35 from the May 26, 2023, drawing, is worth $64,564.01.

The ticket was purchased from the Shell Food Mart at 1924 Southwest Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

“Players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket at this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the May 26 drawing,” the Lottery said.

The deadline to claim the prize is midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

To claim a prize this size, you must go to a Florida Lottery District Office.