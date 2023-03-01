TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Check your tickets! An unclaimed top prize-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket is about to expire.

The winning Fantasy 5 ticket, worth $186,000, was sold for the Sept. 16, 2022, drawing. The winning numbers in that drawing were: 03 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 34

According to the Florida Lottery, the deadline to claim the prize is Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at midnight.

The winning ticket was bought at Publix, located at 6876 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

Players who may have purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket from this retail location should check their tickets from the Sept. 16 drawing.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the Fantasy 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

For more information, call the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visit the Florida Lottery’s website at www.flalottery.com.