TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Check your tickets! A top prize-winning Fantasy 5 scratch-off ticket remains unclaimed and is about to expire.

Lottery officials said the deadline to claim the ticket, worth $89,368.66, is Monday, June 5, 2023, at midnight, ET.

The winning Fantasy 5 ticket was purchased for the Dec. 7, 2022, drawing. The ticket successfully matched all five numbers which were: 09 – 14 – 16 – 18 – 21

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at 7-Eleven, located at 6190 U.S. Highway 41 North in Apollo Beach.

Players who may have bought a Fantasy 5 ticket at this retail location should check their tickets from the Dec. 7 drawing.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the lottery says the Fantasy 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

Players can find more information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website.