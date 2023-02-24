TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $82,000 from a September 2022 FANTASY 5 lottery drawing is set to expire, according to the Florida lottery.

Officials said the FANTASY 5 prize-winning ticket worth $81,951.29 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Friday, March 3, 2023, at midnight.

The winning FANTASY 5 numbers for the Sept. 4, 2022, drawing were: 12-2-25-35-36

The winning ticket was bought at Publix, located at 20425 Old Cutler Road in Miami. Players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket from this Publix should check their tickets from the Sept. 4 drawing.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

Players can find more information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website by clicking here.