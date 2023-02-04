TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Scratch-off tickets are a popular option for those who play the Florida Lottery in hopes of winning extra cash or even a fortune, if they’re lucky.

However, the time to redeem tickets for eight of the Lottery’s games numerous games. Most of the games have smaller prizes left, but some money is better than no money.

Seven of the games stopped selling their tickets on Jan. 12, 2023, but any winning tickets can be redeemed by March 13, 2023.

However, one game, the $2 National Lampoon Xmas scratch-off, is still up for sale, with its last day to sell being March 24, 2023. Any ticket bought before the last day of sale can be redeemed by May 24, 2023.

The game has four remaining top prizes of $50,000 for people to win.

Here is a complete list of the games that are ending soon.

The Florida Lottery still has a large portfolio of active scratch-off games. More information on the other games and their remaining prizes can be found on the Lottery’s website.