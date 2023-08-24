TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You’ll need a lot of luck to rake in a Florida Lottery prize worth one million dollars or more, but there’s no use in hoping for the grand prize if it’s already gone.

To stretch your odds of winning, WFLA.com has compiled a list of the most unclaimed top lottery prizes worth $1 million or more across the entire Florida Lottery lineup.

The game with the most unclaimed top prizes worth $1 million or more was the $1 Million a Year for Life Spectacular. The game had 175 top prizes remaining out of the total 234.

You can find our full list below:

