TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You’ll need a lot of luck to rake in a Florida Lottery prize worth one million dollars or more, but there’s no use in hoping for the grand prize if it’s already gone.
To stretch your odds of winning, WFLA.com has compiled a list of the most unclaimed top lottery prizes worth $1 million or more across the entire Florida Lottery lineup.
The game with the most unclaimed top prizes worth $1 million or more was the $1 Million a Year for Life Spectacular. The game had 175 top prizes remaining out of the total 234.
You can find our full list below:
|Game Name
|Top Prize
|Top Prizes Remaining
|Ticket Cost
|$1M YR/LIFE SPEC
|$1,000,000
|175 of 234
|$50.00
|GOLD RUSH LIMITED
|$1,000,000
|30 of 100
|$20.00
|$5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER
|$1,000,000
|15 of 28
|$5.00
|FLORIDA 300X THE CASH
|$1,000,000
|14 of 24
|$30.00
|$5M CROSSWORD CASH
|$1,000,000
|12 of 12
|$20.00
|GOLD RUSH LIMITED
|$5,000,000
|9 of 32
|$20.00
|$20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER
|$1,000,000
|7 of 16
|$20.00
|THE PRICE IS RIGHT
|$1,000,000
|6 of 8
|$5.00
|PAYDAY BONUS
|$2,000,000
|5 of 8
|$10.00
|500X THE CASH
|$1,000,000
|5 of 160*
|$50.00
|$5M CROSSWORD CASH
|$5,000,000
|4 of 4
|$20.00
|FLORIDA 100X THE CASH
|$2,000,000
|4 of 8
|$10.00
|$10 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER
|$2,000,000
|4 of 8
|$10.00
|$20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER
|$5,000,000
|3 of 8
|$20.00
|FLORIDA 300X THE CASH
|$15,000,000
|3 of 4
|$30.00
|$5,000,000 CASHWORD
|$1,000,000
|3 of 24
|$20.00
|$5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER
|$1,000,000
|3 of 12
|$5.00
|MYSTERY MULTIPLIER
|$1,000,000
|3 of 10
|$10.00
|100X THE CASH
|$2,000,000
|2 of 8
|$10.00
|$10 MONOPOLY DOUBLER
|$2,000,000
|2 of 8
|$10.00
|$2MM BONUS CASHWORD
|$2,000,000
|2 of 8
|$10.00
|$1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS
|$1,000,000
|2 of 6
|$5.00
|SEVEN FIGURES
|$1,000,000
|2 of 4
|$5.00
|DIAMOND MINE 20X
|$1,000,000
|2 of 4
|$10.00
|$1M YR/LIFE SPEC
|$1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25)
|2 of 2
|$50.00
|50X THE CASH
|$1,000,000
|2 of 12
|$5.00
|FLORIDA 50X THE CASH
|$1,000,000
|1 of 4
|$5.00
|BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME
|$1,000,000
|1 of 24
|$30.00
For more information on the Florida Lottery, visit their website by clicking here.