TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida woman walked into Publix as a customer, and “strolled out a millionaire” after winning a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, claimed her million-dollar prize after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game. Dowling chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000.00
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-267,739
|160
|51
|109
|$50,000.00
|1-in-142,794
|300
|83
|217
|$20,000.00
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|635
|1,512
|$10,000.00
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|651
|1,487
Dowling’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.
Dowling bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 24051 Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte. The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, the lottery said.