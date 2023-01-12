TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida woman walked into Publix as a customer, and “strolled out a millionaire” after winning a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, claimed her million-dollar prize after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game. Dowling chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000.00 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000.00 1-in-267,739 160 51 109 $50,000.00 1-in-142,794 300 83 217 $20,000.00 1-in-19,953 2,147 635 1,512 $10,000.00 1-in-20,037 2,138 651 1,487

Dowling’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.

Dowling bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 24051 Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte. The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, the lottery said.