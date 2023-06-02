Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 40-year-old man from Naples was the latest winner to claim a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery.

Andrew Vander Wall stopped by Circle K to pick up a 500X The Cash scratch-off game when he learned he would be going home with $1 million.

Vander Wall went to the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee where he chose the cash option of $820,000.

“It’s crazy!” Vander Wall told the Florida Lottery. “I’m still freaking out.”

His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. Only 14 of the 160 million-dollar prizes remain.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$25,000,0001-in-21,419,145211
$1,000,0001-in-267,73916014146
$50,0001-in-142,79430030270
$20,0001-in-19,9532,1472311,916
$10,0001-in-20,0372,1382241,914
$5,0001-in-5,0148,5448847,660
$1,0001-in-1,00042,8565,20037,656
(Data: Florida Lottery)

Vander Wall bought his winning ticket at Circle K, located at 6615 Dudley Drive in Naples. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game, and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.