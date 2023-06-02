Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 40-year-old man from Naples was the latest winner to claim a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery.
Andrew Vander Wall stopped by Circle K to pick up a 500X The Cash scratch-off game when he learned he would be going home with $1 million.
Vander Wall went to the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee where he chose the cash option of $820,000.
“It’s crazy!” Vander Wall told the Florida Lottery. “I’m still freaking out.”
His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. Only 14 of the 160 million-dollar prizes remain.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|14
|146
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|30
|270
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|231
|1,916
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|224
|1,914
|$5,000
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|884
|7,660
|$1,000
|1-in-1,000
|42,856
|5,200
|37,656
Vander Wall bought his winning ticket at Circle K, located at 6615 Dudley Drive in Naples. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game, and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.