TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Naples woman won $1 million playing the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game she bought from a Circle K gas station.

According to the Florida Lottery, 39-year-old Luisana Dorado claimed her prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The $50 scratch-off ticket was bought at 13550 Tamiami Trail North in Naples. The retailer will receive $2,000 for the sale.

The $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million of year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

Since its inception, Florida scratch-off games have generated more than $18.09 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.