SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota woman claimed a $1 million top prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket on Tuesday.

The Florida Lottery announced that 52-year-old Nevine Ewadalla won the prize by playing the MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game. She claimed her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Ewadalla bought the ticket from Cattleridge BP at 5991 Cattleridge Boulevard in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus.

The $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER launched in July 2022 and includes 12 top prizes of $1 million.