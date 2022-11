SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that a Sarasota woman won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The Lottery said Mary Vitullo, 63, bought a winning ticket from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at a Publix on 6543 South Tamiami Trail.

Vitullo claimed her prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Meanwhile, the Publix will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The 50X THE CASH game has 12 top prizes of $1 million.