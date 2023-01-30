SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was the latest winner of the Florida Lottery after claiming a $1 million prize Monday.

The Florida Lottery said Michael Gasek, 55, won the prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

Gasek bought the winning from the Texaco on 19 East Road in Sarasota.

The 55-year-old took home his prize as a one-time payment of $820,000. The Texaco will get $2,000 for selling the winning prize.

The $50 500X the Cash game offers a top prize of $25 million. According to the lottery, it has one top prize left up for grabs.