NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Port man won big after a gas station trip ended up putting a $1 million ticket from the Florida Lottery in his hands.

Friday, the lottery announced that William Keller of North Port won a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-off game.

Keller bought the winning ticket for $50 dollars at his local Shell Station at 14290 South Tamiami Trail in North Port.

The North Port resident claimed his prize from the Fort Myers District Office as a one-time payment of $820,000. The gas station will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, the 500X game has only five $1 million prizes left. Its 2 top prizes of $25 million have already been claimed.