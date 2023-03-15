TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired U.S. Air Force veteran was the latest person to claim a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery’s 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, 67-year-old Kerim Akel, of Navarre, claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Akel chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Akel’s odds of winning the million-dollar prize were 1-in-267,739. Only 27 of the 160 $1 million prizes remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the $25 million top prize are 1-in-21,419,145.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|27
|133
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|52
|248
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|412
|1,735
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|412
|1,726
|$5,000
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|1,685
|6,859
Akel bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 8244 Navarre Parkway in Navarre. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $50 game features the largest top prize ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Lottery’s website. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.