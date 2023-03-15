TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired U.S. Air Force veteran was the latest person to claim a million-dollar prize from the Florida Lottery’s 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 67-year-old Kerim Akel, of Navarre, claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Akel chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Akel’s odds of winning the million-dollar prize were 1-in-267,739. Only 27 of the 160 $1 million prizes remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the $25 million top prize are 1-in-21,419,145.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 27 133 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 52 248 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 412 1,735 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 412 1,726 $5,000 1-in-5,014 8,544 1,685 6,859 (Florida lottery)

Akel bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 8244 Navarre Parkway in Navarre. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 game features the largest top prize ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Lottery’s website. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.