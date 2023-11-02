TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Florida Publix.

The ticket matched five of the six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winner numbers were 22, 26, 39, 47, 63 and Powerball 12.

The quick pick ticket was sold at the Publix located at 2952 Aventura Boulevard in Aventura.

No one won the jackpot, which was estimated at $154 million. Tickets sold in Washington and California were also $1 million winners.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated 173 million with a cash value of $76.1 million. The next drawing will be held on Saturday.

Powerball tickets cost $2. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The odds of winning the jackpot are slim, at 1 in 292.2 million.