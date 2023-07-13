TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone in Florida is waking up a millionaire Thursday after buying a winning Powerball ticket.

The Florida Lottery said the ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Raceway located at 993 Highway 98 East in Destin.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 23, 35, 45, 66, 67, and red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

No one won the jackpot, which was estimated to be $750 million. The jackpot will now grow to an estimated $875 million. Powerball officials estimate the cash value at $441.9 million before the drawing.

If you win the jackpot, you will have the option of receiving the prize as an annuity with 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was claimed was in mid-April when a ticket sold in Ohio matched the winning numbers for a $252.6 million prize.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Friday.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.