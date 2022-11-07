A clerk at a 7-11 store pulls Powerball tickets from a printer for a customer, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Will you be the newest billionaire? The winning Powerball numbers will be drawn for the record-breaking $1.9 billion jackpot on Monday night.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $929.1 million.

If you don’t match the six numbers, you still have a chance to win a non-jackpot prize in Florida. You could win prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

The reason the jackpot is so massive is because no one has been able to match the six numbers in 40 drawings. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Aug. 3.

The winner or winners will have to overcome the odds of 1 in 292.2 million to win the jackpot.

The Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drawing will be held on Monday at 10:59 p.m.