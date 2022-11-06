TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The already-record-breaking Powerball jackpot rose again Saturday night after once again having no winner.

Saturday night, the winning numbers were 28 – 45 – 53 – 56 – 69 for the white balls and 20 for the red Powerball.

Friday, strong sales boosted the jackpot rose to $1.6 billion — making it the largest lottery prize in history until it rose again overnight to $1.9 billion.

Powerball previously held the record for the largest lottery prize with a jackpot of $1.585 billion, which was set in January 2016.

The Florida Lottery’s website reported a $1 million prize winner in the Sunshine State Sunday morning. The $1 million prize is for those who match all five numbers without the Powerball.

The Florida Lottery said since 2013, two Tampa Bay area residents have won the jackpot, with stores in Zephyrhills, Lutz, and Tampa selling winning jackpot tickets.

The next drawing will be Monday night. However, the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.