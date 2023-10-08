TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Saturday night’s Powerball drawing failed to turn up another winner for the jackpot, raising it to an estimated amount of $1.55 billion.

The winning numbers were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and a red Powerball 19 with a 3X Power Play multiplier.

According to Power Ball, this new jackpot amount is now the third highest in its history and the fourth largest lottery jackpot in the United States.

The top 10 prizes were:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.55 Billion (est.) – Oct. 9, 2023

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

$687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

While no one won the jackpot, 10 players across the U.S. matched five numbers and won the $1 million prize. These players were reported in California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Texas — with two winners each in those last two states.

A player in Iowa and another in Maine also matched five numbers but had their prize boosted to $2 million thanks to the multiplier.

As for the smaller prizes, 87 people won $50,000 prizes and 27 won $150,000 prizes.

The next drawing will be on Monday at 10:59 p.m. EDT in Tallahassee. The winner of the jackpot will have a cash option of $679.8 million or 30 annuity payments that will rise by 5% each year.