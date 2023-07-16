TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot continued to rise Saturday night as another drawing failed to yield a winner.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and and a red Powerball of 18.

With no jackpot winner, the jackpot now stands at an estimated $900 million with a cash value of $465.1 million.

According to the Powerball website, this is the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the seventh-highest U.S. lottery jackpot in general.

The top 10 jackpots are now:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $900 Million (est.) – July 17, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

Even with no jackpot winner, there were two Match 5 winners in Texas and one in Colorado, earning each a prize of about $1 million.

Seventy-five ticket holders also won $50,000 prizes and 14 won prizes with the Power Play option, increasing their winnings to $100,000.

The next drawing will be Monday, July 17, at 10:59 p.m. EDT. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot.