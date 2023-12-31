TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky lottery player will have the opportunity to kick off 2024 a multi-millionaire after no jackpot winner was drawn on Saturday’s $750 million Powerball drawing.

Shortly after the winning numbers were drawn, the national lottery announced that no ticket holder had been lucky enough to win the prize. However, there were two Match 5 winners in Texas and West Virginia – giving a $2 million prize to each winner.

Since there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing, the New Year’s Day Powerball jackpot is estimated to be a whopping $810 million.

The drawing will also come with an estimated $408.9 million one-time crash prize instead of the $810 million being distributed with 30 payments over 29 years.

According to the national lottery, the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history still stands at $2.04 billion, which was claimed by a single Powerball ticket on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The next drawing will be held on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.