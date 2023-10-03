FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (NEXSTAR) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit it big Monday night.

The winning numbers announced were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5. The Power Play was 2X.

$2 million winners were drawn in New York and South Carolina. $1 million winners were drawn in Delaware and Michigan.

The jackpot for the next drawing Wednesday night will be among the largest lottery prizes of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

The largest lottery prizes in the U.S. are:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.20 billion (Est. Powerball): Oct. 4, 2023 $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin

The prize has grown so massive because there have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, dating back to July 19.

That losing streak reflects the stunningly long odds of winning the jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The new $1.2 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to receive the winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 30 years. Winners nearly always pick the cash option, which for Wednesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $551.7 million. The payouts can vary depending on the state as well.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

Meanwhile, the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot hit this summer remains unclaimed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.