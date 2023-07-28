HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City man is now a multi-millionaire after collecting a $15 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

According to the Lottery, Roberto Lamboy, Jr., 40, of Haines City won a top prize from the $30 Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme.

Lamboy got his winning ticket from the Race Trace on 2001 West Vine Street in Kissimmee. The store will get $30,000 for selling the ticket.

As for Lamboy, he will take home his prize as a one-time payment of $13,200,000.

The 30 Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme had four top prizes of $15 million prizes, all of which have been claimed.

It has one $1 million prize left, according to the Lottery website.