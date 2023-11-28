WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man is now a multimillionaire after winning a top prize from a Florida scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that Rickey Johnson, 66, of Winter Haven claimed a $5 million prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game.

Johnson purchased the ticket from the Haines City Food Mart at 95 U.S. Highway 17-92 West in Haines City. The store will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The winner chose to take his winnings home as a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

The Gold Rush Limited Game initially offered 32 top prizes of $5 million. As of this report, there are only nine left.