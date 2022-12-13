PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery Tuesday after cashing in her ticket at the Tampa District Office.

The Lottery said Octavia Wright, 41, got her winning ticket from the 500X The Cash from the Publix at 33343 US 19 North in Palm Harbor.

Wright got her winnings as a one-time payment of $820,000. The store will also get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Those who play the 500X The Cash Game have the chance to win a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered by the Lottery’s scratch-off games.