PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man is $2 million richer after playing a $10 scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Danny Pierce, 64, of St. Petersburg claimed the top prize from playing the MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Pierce will receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,597,848.

The winning ticket was purchased from Blue Nile Food Market, located at 1600 18th Avenue South in St. Pete. The retailer will earn $4,000 for selling the ticket.

The $10 MONOPOLY DOUBLER features eight top prizes of $2 million and more than $176 million in cash prizes.