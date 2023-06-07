TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from Circle K.

On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced that Gregory Alexopoulos, 50, of Palm Harbor, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He claimed his prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to the lottery, Alexopoulos purchased the scratch-off ticket from Circle K, located at 1499 South Belcher Road in Clearwater. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million – the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.