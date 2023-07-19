TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man multiplied his cash when he bought a top prize-winning ticket from the 50X the Cash scratch-off game.

Robert Degrace, of Largo, claimed his million-dollar top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Degrace’s odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-5,288,340. Only two of the 12 top prizes remain.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1,000,000 1-in-5,288,340 12 2 10 $100,000 1-in-4,230,672 15 4 11 $10,000 1-in-1,269,202 50 11 39 $5,000 1-in-423,067 150 45 105 $1,000 1-in-528,834 120 27 93 $500 1-in-8,000 7,923 1,962 5,961 $250 1-in-3,429 18,518 4,576 13,942 $150 1-in-1,143 55,505 13,831 41,674 (Florida Lottery)

Degrace bought his winning ticket from AJ Convenience Store, located at 9590 Ulmerton Road in Largo. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game features more than $215.8 million in cash prizes. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90.