TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man multiplied his cash when he bought a top prize-winning ticket from the 50X the Cash scratch-off game.

Robert Degrace, of Largo, claimed his million-dollar top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Degrace’s odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-5,288,340. Only two of the 12 top prizes remain.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1,000,0001-in-5,288,34012210
$100,0001-in-4,230,67215411
$10,0001-in-1,269,202501139
$5,0001-in-423,06715045105
$1,0001-in-528,8341202793
$5001-in-8,0007,9231,9625,961
$2501-in-3,42918,5184,57613,942
$1501-in-1,14355,50513,83141,674
(Florida Lottery)

Degrace bought his winning ticket from AJ Convenience Store, located at 9590 Ulmerton Road in Largo. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game features more than $215.8 million in cash prizes. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90.