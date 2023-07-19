TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man multiplied his cash when he bought a top prize-winning ticket from the 50X the Cash scratch-off game.
Robert Degrace, of Largo, claimed his million-dollar top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Degrace’s odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-5,288,340. Only two of the 12 top prizes remain.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1,000,000
|1-in-5,288,340
|12
|2
|10
|$100,000
|1-in-4,230,672
|15
|4
|11
|$10,000
|1-in-1,269,202
|50
|11
|39
|$5,000
|1-in-423,067
|150
|45
|105
|$1,000
|1-in-528,834
|120
|27
|93
|$500
|1-in-8,000
|7,923
|1,962
|5,961
|$250
|1-in-3,429
|18,518
|4,576
|13,942
|$150
|1-in-1,143
|55,505
|13,831
|41,674
Degrace bought his winning ticket from AJ Convenience Store, located at 9590 Ulmerton Road in Largo. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $5 game features more than $215.8 million in cash prizes. The Florida Lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90.