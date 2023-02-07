ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County woman became a multi-millionaire after claiming a $2 million prize from a Powerball drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, Simone Capers, 33, of Zephyrhills claimed her prize from the drawing held on Oct. 29, 2022.

Capers got her winning ticket from the Circle K on 9218 Gibsonton Drive in Gibsonton.

The gas station will get a $5,000 commission for selling the ticket.

In more recent news, a Washington state resident won the $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023 drawing.

The next drawing for the fresh $20 million jackpot will be at 10:59 p.m. EDT Wednesday.