PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man has won $1 million after playing the new $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Ray Chavez, 58, of Zephyrhills claimed the $1 million prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Chavez purchased the scratch-off at the Wesley Chapel Publix on Eiland Boulevard. The retailer will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR launched in February with two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

Chavez claimed his prize as a one-time payment of $640,000.