PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 69-year-old Florida woman was the latest lottery player to claim a $2 million Mega Millions prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to the Florida Lottery, Barnett Bailey, of Palm Harbor, and managing member of the O.D. Boots Trust, claimed her multi-million prize from the July 29, 2022, Mega Millions drawing.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

The winning ticket was bought at the Winn Dixie located at 1360 Tampa Road in Palm Harbor. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 9 at 11 p.m. with an estimated $379 million jackpot.