TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

James Young, 68, of Palm Beach Gardens, claimed his $1 million prize-winning ticket from 500X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Young chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Young bought his winning ticket from the Gardens Wine & Spirits located at 2538 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.

The retailer who sold Young his winning scratch-off ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the Florida Lottery said. So far, only one of the two $25 million top-prize winning lottery tickets has been paid.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000.00 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000.00 1-in-267,739 160 62 98 $50,000.00 1-in-142,794 300 113 187 $20,000.00 1-in-19,953 2,147 834 1,313 $10,000.00 1-in-20,037 2,138 825 1,313 Data source: Florida Lottery

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.