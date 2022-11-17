TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

James Young, 68, of Palm Beach Gardens, claimed his $1 million prize-winning ticket from 500X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Young chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Young bought his winning ticket from the Gardens Wine & Spirits located at 2538 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.

The retailer who sold Young his winning scratch-off ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the Florida Lottery said. So far, only one of the two $25 million top-prize winning lottery tickets has been paid.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$25,000,000.001-in-21,419,145211
$1,000,000.001-in-267,7391606298
$50,000.001-in-142,794300113187
$20,000.001-in-19,9532,1478341,313
$10,000.001-in-20,0372,1388251,313
Data source: Florida Lottery

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.