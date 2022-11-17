TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
James Young, 68, of Palm Beach Gardens, claimed his $1 million prize-winning ticket from 500X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Young chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
According to the Florida Lottery, Young bought his winning ticket from the Gardens Wine & Spirits located at 2538 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.
The retailer who sold Young his winning scratch-off ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the Florida Lottery said. So far, only one of the two $25 million top-prize winning lottery tickets has been paid.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000.00
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-267,739
|160
|62
|98
|$50,000.00
|1-in-142,794
|300
|113
|187
|$20,000.00
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|834
|1,313
|$10,000.00
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|825
|1,313
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.