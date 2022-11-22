Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando (Courtesy of the Florida Lottery)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando man “watched his day get $5 million dollars better” when he struck gold playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Tuesday.

Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, claimed a $5 million top prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Norasing chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

His odds of hitting the jackpot were over 1-in-2.3 million. So far, about half (15 of 32) of the top prizes have been paid out.

The Florida Lottery said Norasing bought his winning ticket from the Racetrac located at 3201 South Highway 27 in Clermont. The retailer who sold Norasing his multi-million dollar winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.

The $20 scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.

The game also features more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-2,362,500 32 17 15 $1,000,000 1-in-756,000 100 49 51 $100,000 1-in-630,000 120 57 63 $10,000 1-in-40,000 1,890 931 959 Data: Florida Lottery

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.