NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Port man took home a $1 million prize after picking up a Mega Millions lottery ticket from Publix.

According to the Florida Lottery, 66-year-old David Dowell, of North Port, claimed his million-dollar prize from the Nov. 1, 2022, Mega Millions drawing at the Lottery’s Ft. Myers District Office.

Dowell’s winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number. His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

PRIZE

LEVEL MEGA MILLIONS

PRIZE MEGAPLIER

PRIZE 5-of-5 + MB Jackpot – 5-of-5 $1,000,000 $4,000,000 4-of-5 + MB $10,000 $40,000 4-of-5 $500 $2,000 3-of-5 + MB $200 $800 3-of-5 $10 $40 2-of-5 + MB $10 $40 1-of-5 + MB $4 $16 0-of-5 + MB $2 $8 (Florida Lottery)

Dowell bought his winning ticket at Publix, located at 1291 South Sumter Boulevard in North Port. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Mega Millions ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday, March 31, at 11 p.m., ET with an estimated jackpot of $355 million.