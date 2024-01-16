TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If lady luck isn’t on your side with the Florida Lottery’s new scratch-off game, you can get another chance to win a prize with a new promotion.

The Florida Lottery announced the Xtreme Cash Bonus Play Promotion, which allows players to turn their non-winning scratch-off tickets from the X THE CASH family into extra chances to win cash prizes.

There are four top prizes of $20,000. Sixty people can win a $5,000 prize and there are 140 $1,000 prizes available. There are also 3,000 instant-win cash prize coupons of $100 available.

There will be four entry periods and drawings. The promotion started on Monday and runs through Sunday, April 7.

To enter, visit the Florida Lottery’s website and click on the Xtreme Cash Bonus Play Promotion banner. Players can also scan their tickets into the promotion using the lottery’s app.