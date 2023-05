TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Naples woman claimed a $1 million prize after playing the 500x The Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Irena Cvetanovska, 39, claimed the money at Lottery’s Fort Myers district office.

She purchased the $50 scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven on East Tamiami Trail in Naples. The retailer who sold her that ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

Cvetanovska will receive her winnings in 25 yearly installments of $40,000.