TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida Lottery player will go home with 2 million more reasons to smile after winning big playing the Jackpot Triple Play lottery game.

According to daily game drawing results from the Florida Lottery, one lucky player successfully matched all six numbers during Tuesday’s drawing to win the jackpot $2 million prize.

The winning numbers were: 3, 11, 16, 23, 26, and 35.

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 901 W Highway 436, in Altamonte Springs.

PRIZE LEVEL WINNERS PRIZE AMOUNT* 6-of-6 1 $2 Million 5-of-6 31 $1,035.50 4-of-6 1,378 $56.50 3-of-6 23,344 $2.00 Combo10+ 0 $10,000

Th next jackpot drawing, hed on Friday, Nov. 25 will be $250,000.

Just one day earlier, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Florida Lottery announced another jackpot winner playing the Jackpot Triple Play lottery game. That winner chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,368,554.50. Their ticket was purchased for the Jackpot Triple Play drawing held on Aug. 19.