TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone in Florida is the state’s newest millionaire after matching all six numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The numbers drawn were 18, 39, 42, 57, 63 and gold Mega Ball 7. The Megaplier was 3X.

The quick pick ticket worth an estimated $36 million ($17.4 million cash) was sold at Publix on Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville.

This win comes just two drawings after a record-setting jackpot of $1.602 billion was won in Florida.

Tuesday night’s drawing also produced a big winner in New Jersey. The ticket matched the five white balls to win a prize of $1 million.

The jackpot for the next drawing will reset to its starting value of $20 million ($9.6 million cash). It will be held on Friday at 11 p.m.

The $2 tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.