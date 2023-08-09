TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone in Florida is waking up as the winner of the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history.

The winning ticket was sold at Publix located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier was 2X. The cash option in Tuesday’s drawing was $783.3 million.

The winner is Florida’s fourth Mega Millions jackpot winner.

According to Mega Millions’ website, there were seven $1 million prize winners. Winners were in California, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia. They matched five of the numbers drawn.

A person in Florida and a person in North Carolina won $2 million after paying $1 extra for the Megaplier. The Florida winner purchased their ticket at Kwik Stop located at 830 Columbus Parkway in Hollywood.

If you are the lucky jackpot winner, you can either take the cash lump sum payment or the annuity option which offers one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that grow by 5% each time.

You will have to claim the prize in person at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m. The jackpot has been reset to $20 million. Tickets start at $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.